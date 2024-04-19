Picture-perfect weekend on deck!

Partly cloudy skies will cover the Beehive State today, as temperatures warm up just a little. Nice weather on Sunday, with sunshine and nice warm weather.

Things stay quiet until later in the week, when there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through next weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy. Light NW wind 5 to 10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High around 70.

Sunday: Sunny and very nice. Warmer. High 78.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High 72.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 75.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. High near 80.

Thursday: Cloudy, scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Cooler. High 69.