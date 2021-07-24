Pioneer Day Forecast

DRY FOR THE NORTH-RAIN ACROSS THE SOUTH

Moisture moving away for Saturday which will allow for temperatures to increase. However, monsoon moisture sticking around for southern Utah. This gives a high probability for flash flooding for southern Utah. For northern Utah, another day with highs in the triple digits under smokey conditions. The monsoon moisture makes a return by Tuesday bringing a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the state.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 101.

St. George

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Saturday Night: Early evening thunderstorms. Lows: Upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of T-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.