Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Pioneer Day Forecast

items.[0].videoTitle
FOX 13 meteorologist Brek Bolton breaks down your Utah forecast for Pioneer Day!
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 11:20:23-04

DRY FOR THE NORTH-RAIN ACROSS THE SOUTH

Moisture moving away for Saturday which will allow for temperatures to increase. However, monsoon moisture sticking around for southern Utah. This gives a high probability for flash flooding for southern Utah. For northern Utah, another day with highs in the triple digits under smokey conditions. The monsoon moisture makes a return by Tuesday bringing a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the state.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 101.

St. George
Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Saturday Night: Early evening thunderstorms. Lows: Upper 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of T-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere