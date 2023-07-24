Watch Now
Pioneer Day going to be a hot one all across Utah

Pioneer Day is going to be a hot one all across Utah.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 24, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — It was a big weekend of extreme, record heat (Breaking and tying records)

Excessive Heat Warning was set to expire this morning, but has been extended now until 9 p.m.

Clouds and sunshine today, back in the triple digits -- but a couple degrees cooler than this last weekend.

Gets cloudy this afternoon.

The door is open for moisture -- so we're pumping in moisture from the south.

Brings a chance for showers and pop up storms this afternoon across the state.

Flash flooding is a concern through central and southern Utah.

Pop up storms through Wednesday.

Then dry with continued heat for the second half of the week.

