Prepare for a very hot week across Utah!

As high pressure takes control in the west, it's going to get hot to kick off the new work week.

Expect a lot of sunshine across the beehive state as temperatures climb to the low to mid-90s across the Wasatch Front.

Although it's not likely, there's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across the mountains of southern Utah.

Flash flooding is not expected at any of our parks or recreation areas today.

Mother Nature cranks up the heat Tuesday with a late summer heatwave.

We are expecting a string of triple-digit days until Sunday.

There's the potential for record-breaking temperatures!