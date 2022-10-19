Prepare for big weather changes this weekend

High pressure will keep seasonably warm weather going.

A strong cold front will hit over the weekend. This will bring a hint of winter into the forecast. Winds pick up on Friday through Saturday with dusty conditions expected. The front hits late Saturday night initially bringing rain, but snow levels look to drop to the benches.

Snow accumulations for the mountains will be anywhere from 6-15 inches. Cooler temps are expected for next week.

Salt Lake City

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Thursday: Sunny . Highs: Upper 70s.

St. George

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s

Wednesday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Upper 50s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s