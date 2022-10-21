Pull out the winter coats! Snow is coming

We've been spoiled the last couple of weeks with absolutely perfect warm weather across the state, but if you've been waiting for winter conditions, you're in luck this weekend.

There's one more day of nice weather today as the state sees morning temperatures from 46 to 52 degrees and afternoon temps ranging from 75 to 80 degrees.

A cold front starts to sneak into Utah at around midnight tonight and will sweep Northern Utah by 4:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Then rain and snow roll into Northern Utah at around noon Saturday. If you've got errands to run, you might want to get them done in the morning!

Stormy conditions will pass through southern Utah later in the evening on Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning.

Utah Mountains could see anywhere from six to 29 inches of snow from this storm. Wasatch benches might see around an inch to four inches of powder.

Utah's Weather Authority is tracking the storm and will bring the latest updates on air during FOX 13 News.