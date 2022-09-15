Rain, rain, here to stay! Another stormy day in Utah

As Southern Utah dries out today, more rain is on the way for Northern Utah.

There's another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms blossoming up late this afternoon.

The focus for this rain will be in Northern & Central Utah and Southwest Wyoming.

We will see a combination of clouds and sunshine throughout your Thursday warming up to the upper 70s to low 80s across the Wasatch Front.

Showers will continue overnight into your Friday morning. This is when we will see the bulk of the rain with a more organized line of thunderstorms.

These storms could bring heavy rain, making the Friday morning commute slick.

We start to dry out Friday afternoon. A few stray storms could pop up Saturday, but it won't be a washout.

Drier air starts streaming into the state Sunday. This is ahead of another strengthening storm that could bring us more storms next week