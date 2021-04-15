Rain & snow through Friday

We had a little bit of everything in Utah yesterday. After the wind, rain, lightning, graupel and snow, we're not out of the woods quite yet!

We jump into your Thursday cooler with showers. The valley rain and snow showers will be on and off throughout the day. Rain will mix with snow down to the valley floors at times in the morning. We're only hitting the low 50s along the Wasatch Front, low 70s in St. George. Although the snow won't be as intense as yesterday, there could be periods of heavier showers in the mountains this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Wind gusts could strengthen in our canyons tonight and Friday night with gusts up to 45 mph.

Rain and snow showers linger tomorrow, but we start to dry out this weekend with sunshine and warmer days ahead.