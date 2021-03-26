Rain and snow Friday, then a warm weekend

Rain and snow showers will diminish later today as the latest storm moves away. High pressure building over the area will keep it dry this weekend with temperatures climbing well above average! A strong cold front will bring cooler, windy weather by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rain & snow showers in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy and drying out this afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy after a slight chance of morning showers. High: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny: Highs: Near 70

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.