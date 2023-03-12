Rainy Sunday with another storm on the way

Light rain and snow showers are on tap Sunday as a little disturbance will be felt across northern and central Utah.

While there will be a break Monday, a bigger storm is forecast to mov in late Tuesday through Wednesday. The storm will bring significant snow accumulations for the mountains, with mainly rain in the valleys.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow showers. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Monday. Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.