Record warmth this Easter weekend

Posted at 6:01 AM, Apr 02, 2021
Easter weekend is looking good! High pressure will keep it sunny and warm through the weekend with record temperatures likely! A weak weather system will bring cooler, wet weather late Monday into Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 80.

Easter Sunday: Becoming sunny after a few morning clouds. Highs: Low 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Easter Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

