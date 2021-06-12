Riding a heat wave

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect across most of the state, as temperatures climb above 100 for most locations, and above 110 for extreme Southern Utah. Saturday will be a little cooler, with highs only in the low 90s. High pressure keeps conditions dry over the next week. Be cautious, and limit your exposure to the outdoors under these hot temperatures.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 65.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 100.