Scattered storms today and a slight cooldown across the Wasatch front

After a string of baking hot days in Northern Utah, big changes start today. Monsoonal moisture surges farther north, so it's going to be cooler and stormy across the beehive state.

That means there's a good chance Mother Nature will help out with the watering over the next couple of days!

Your Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

These storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Plus, cooler air filters in, so it won't get as hot in the North!

We only reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the Wasatch Front. It'll feel about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday!

With another day of heavy rain in Southern Utah, flash flooding is probable at all of our national parks and recreation areas.

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of southeast Utah, which includes Canyonlands.

Saturday and Sunday bring another shot at afternoon showers and storms all across the state with cooler daytime highs for everyone.

Heavy rain could once again lead to flash flooding in Southern Utah. Utah will gradually dry out at the start of next week.