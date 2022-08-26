Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, then drying out and heating up

SALT LAKE CITY — A REPEAT

Another active day expected across portions of the state with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Drier air remains in place across northern Utah while moisture will be in place for central, southern ,and eastern Utah. With these thunderstorms the threat of flash flooding does remain high. More stable conditions are expected for the south heading into the weekend. A weak cool front will hit Northern Utah by Sunday which will bring brief rain early Sunday morning and drop temps slightly

Salt Lake City

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 95.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 95.

St. George

Friday: Partly cloudy with iso. thunderstorm. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Early evening shower. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.