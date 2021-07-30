Showers & thunderstorms back Friday afternoon

Many lawns across the Wasatch Front received some much needed water this morning and that moisture isn't going anywhere!

For your Friday, we will see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide this afternoon and evening. Rain will begin in Southern and Central Utah and will push north. A Flash Flood Watch will go in effect for the Southwest corner of the beehive state. This is where heavy downpours could easily lead to flash flooding. For the Wasatch Front, storms will be hit-and-miss again with a 50% chance of showers.

The threat for storms continues this weekend. It looks like Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend, which is when we have the best chance for more widespread rain in the valleys of Northern Utah.

Drier air begins to move into Northern and Southern Utah by early next week.