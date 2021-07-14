Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Showers & thunderstorms will bring more heavy rain to Utah today

Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 07:43:12-04

High pressure south of Utah will weaken and keep it from getting as hot as yesterday. Moisture will continue to move into the area and bring a chance of more showers and thunderstorms today. These are most likely across Central and Southern Utah where heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph in the morning. 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: 40% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the evening. Clearing overnight. Lows: Near 80.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere