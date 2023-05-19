Simply perfect Friday ahead with warm weather all weekend

Let's get ready for a really pretty day!

It's going to be sunny and warm this afternoon with highs climbing into the low 80s across the Wasatch Front. St. George is back in the low 90s.

There's a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm to fire up again this afternoon, but this is mainly over the mountains of Central and Southern Utah.

It stays mild tonight with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend will be sunny and toasty! We hover in the low to mid-80s all weekend. This is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal, so rivers will continue to run high, fast and cold.

Please be careful if you're enjoying time outside!

Late-day thunderstorms will develop in the south.

By Monday, southerly flow pumps the moisture back into the beehive state, bringing us better chances for late-day showers and storms all across the state!