Slightly warmer temps as new storm approaches Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The bitter cold temperatures felt around Utah over the last few days will no longer be felt as things slightly warm up around the state ahead of a new storm that is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Highs in Salt Lake City will reach the upper 30s, which is about average for this time of the year, but a far cry from the 20s and even lower temperatures seen in recent days.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued starting at midnight through 4 a.m. Thursday for the Wasatch Mountains along Interstate 80 and the western Uinta Mountains. Up to a foot of snow is possible for the higher mountain elevations with the new storm, with just traces of snowfall for the valleys.

Air quality is forecast to improve in northern Utah as the storm sweeps out most of the inversion that caused a haze to sit over the region Sunday and Monday.

Another weak storm is forecast to come through the northern part of the state on Friday before things clear up for the Christmas weekend.