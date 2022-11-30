Small break before another winter storm rolls in

We get a break from the snow today, but we're not done with the winter-like weather. Two more storms are lining up and they're bringing more snow!

It's very cold to kick off your Wednesday, feeling more like late December or January. By this afternoon, we're warming up to the low to mid-40s across the Wasatch Front with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It'll feel milder compared to the past couple of days.

By Thursday, it turns mostly cloudy, windy and warmer ahead of the next storm. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, the Salt Lake Valley, Southwest Utah, and Western Millard and Juab Counties.

Winds could gust up to 55 mph! Be sure to secure any loose objects or holiday decorations outside.

The next storm rolls in Thursday night into Friday. This will bring snow to the mountains and to all valleys, except Washington County.

Get ready for another slick commute Friday morning.

We get another break Saturday, but that doesn't last long. Another storm makes an entrance Sunday into Monday.