Smoke returns to Utah skies

Air quality looks to get worse before it gets better. A northwest flow will be in place for Sunday into Monday across the state. However, improvements in air quality are expected by mid-week as wind flow turns more southerly. Under that flow, conditions will be dry for the next several days

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Smoke. Lows: Low 60s.

Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Upper 80s