Smoke returns to Utah skies

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 22, 2021
Air quality looks to get worse before it gets better. A northwest flow will be in place for Sunday into Monday across the state. However, improvements in air quality are expected by mid-week as wind flow turns more southerly. Under that flow, conditions will be dry for the next several days

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday Night: Smoke. Lows: Low 60s.
Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Upper 80s

St. George
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

