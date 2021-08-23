Smoke returns to Utah skies

Air quality looks to get worse before it gets better. A northwest flow will be in place for Sunday into Monday across the state. However, improvements in air quality are expected by mid-week as wind flow turns more southerly. Under that flow, conditions will be dry for the next several days
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday Night: Smoke. Lows: Low 60s.
Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Upper 80s
St. George
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.