Smoky sky Sunday in Utah

Posted at 5:45 PM, May 21, 2023
SMOKY SUNDAY

Poor air quality is still an issue throughout Sunday for northern Utah. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will still be in play for southern Utah. A push of some moisture from the west will track through northern Utah late Monday through Tuesday. This will bring a possibility for showers and thunderstorms through Thursday.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid-80s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 60s.
Monday. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms Highs: Near 85.

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy with 20% chance of rain. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

