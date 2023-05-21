Smoky sky Sunday in Utah

SMOKY SUNDAY

Poor air quality is still an issue throughout Sunday for northern Utah. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will still be in play for southern Utah. A push of some moisture from the west will track through northern Utah late Monday through Tuesday. This will bring a possibility for showers and thunderstorms through Thursday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid-80s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 60s.

Monday. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms Highs: Near 85.