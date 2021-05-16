Snap, crackle and pop

Keeping our eyes to the sky for Northern Utah on Sunday afternoon as scattered thunderstorms are a possibility. Temperatures remain warm across the state, with a cooling trend expected throughout the week. Statewide scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected for Monday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Increasing clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower. Highs: Mid 70s.