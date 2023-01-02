Snow is sticking around with even more to come!

The snow has been piling up, and we're not yet done with the wet weather!

Snow showers stick around for your Monday. They will be on and off during the day with mostly cloudy skies.

This afternoon feels chilly across the Wasatch Front in the low to mid 30s. We get another burst of snow Monday night, dropping back to the 20s.

A weaker storm slides to the south of the Beehive state Tuesday morning. This brings snow to southern Utah. It'll get cold enough for St. George to see a rain and snow mix Tuesday morning!

We get a break from the wet weather Wednesday and it'll start to feel a bit warmer across most valleys. This will be a good clean-up day!

Another storm brings more rain and snow Thursday and Friday. Get ready for another active week!