Snow showers today; Bigger storm coming later this week

Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 26, 2023
A little disturbance today will bring some snow showers across northern and central Utah. A possibility for lake effect snow for Monday morning and then a break for Tuesday with a bigger storm moving in for Wednesday and Thursday. With this next storm, significant snow accumulations expected for the mountains with rain/snow mix for the valleys.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs: Mid 30s.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Lows: Mid 20s.
Monday. AM snow and then partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s

