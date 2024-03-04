Watch Now
Snow sticking around!

Posted at 6:36 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 08:36:55-05

Lingering light snow showers are a possibility for northern Utah through midday on Monday. Snow will continue to be a problem for central Utah during the morning hours on Monday as well.

A weak disturbance will keep a chance of snow going for the mountains of northern Utah on Tuesday with another weak storm hitting late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Temperatures will remain below averages for most of the week

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. Highs: Near 40.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy: Mid 20s.
Monday. Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.

St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

