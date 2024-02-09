Snow still possible, freezing weekend ahead!

SALT LAKE CITY — We're not done with the wet weather yet! Snow showers are still possible today, but most of any accumulations will be minor. Snow will be most likely across Central Utah in the afternoon & evening. The weekend is looking good! Becoming sunny, but getting a lot colder.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs: Upper 30s.

Friday Night: Cloudy & colder with snow showers tapering off. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain likely in the evening, then a rain/snow mix after midnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.