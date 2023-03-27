Snowy start to the last week in March

If you thought the winter weather was over, think again! It's a snowy start to the new week.

Lake effect will bring bands of snow for your Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties. This also includes the Wasatch Mountains.

This could lead to winter driving conditions for the morning commute.

By this afternoon, the snow tapers off and it quiets down. It'll look pretty with sunshine peaking through as we only reach the mid to upper 30s across the Wasatch Front.

This is still about 15-20 degrees below what's normal.

We stay dry Tuesday and it's going to be a beautiful day. We reach the low 50s with a lot of sunshine. Another storm brings more wet weather Wednesday into the rest of the week.