Soak up the sunshine today and through the weekend!

It's been a beautiful week across the Beehive state, and this continues for your Friday.

You can expect pretty sunshine this afternoon as we climb back to the low to mid-70s across the Wasatch Front. St. George peaks at 87.

High pressure is still in control and it's going to keep things quiet this weekend. We start off chilly in the mornings, but the afternoons look good!

We will stay dry with sunshine in the mid-70s in Northern Utah. It's going to be a great weekend to take advantage of your time outside!

By Saturday night, gusty easterly winds will set up. This could lead to downslope canyon winds after midnight. The strongest winds are likely near the mouths of canyons in Northern Utah.

A weak storm skirts Southern Utah Sunday. This will usher in clouds as temperatures drop about 5-10 degrees. Most of the rain will stay in Arizona but we're not ruling out an isolated shower in the south!