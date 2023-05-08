Spring temps, spring showers

A slight chance for light rain across the north with a mix of rain and sunshine looking ahead. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages over the next few days. Rain in the forecast for Monday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will dry leading into next weekend.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for light rain. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-40s.

Monday. Partly cloudy with rain late afternoon. Highs: Late 70s.