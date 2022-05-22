Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Staying cool for now

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 00:24:04-04

Another weak cool front will move in on Sunday, allowing a cool northwesterly flow to persist. This will keep temperatures almost 10 degrees below average. A few clouds will move in across the north with a slight chance for some rain across extreme northern Utah. In addition, stronger winds will be felt across eastern Utah.

After that, the heat is on. High pressure will start building with some gradual warming and then a big temperature jump for Thursday. We could see temperatures in the 90s along the Wasatch Front.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere