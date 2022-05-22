Staying cool for now

Another weak cool front will move in on Sunday, allowing a cool northwesterly flow to persist. This will keep temperatures almost 10 degrees below average. A few clouds will move in across the north with a slight chance for some rain across extreme northern Utah. In addition, stronger winds will be felt across eastern Utah.

After that, the heat is on. High pressure will start building with some gradual warming and then a big temperature jump for Thursday. We could see temperatures in the 90s along the Wasatch Front.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.