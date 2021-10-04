Staying warm, but possible storm on the way

High pressure remains in place keeping temperatures about 5-10 degrees above normal. Northern and Central Utah will enjoy sunny skies on Sunday with some clouds in place across the South. Southern Utah could experience some isolated showers over the mountains on Sunday. A storm hits the state on Tuesday bringing temperatures down and a chance for scattered rain showers that could linger into next weekend.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s