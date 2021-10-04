Staying warm, but possible storm on the way

High pressure remains in place keeping temperatures about 5-10 degrees above normal. Northern and Central Utah will enjoy sunny skies on Sunday with some clouds in place across the South. Southern Utah could experience some isolated showers over the mountains on Sunday. A storm hits the state on Tuesday bringing temperatures down and a chance for scattered rain showers that could linger into next weekend.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s
St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.