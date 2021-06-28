Staying warm... for now

A little sunnier and a little warmer on Sunday with highs returning to 90s for most of the Wasatch Front. Some moisture will eventually work its way back into Utah later in the week, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Northern Utah on Wednesday and Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: More sunshine. High: 94.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 96.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny and very hot. High: 105.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78.

Tuesday: Not as hot, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 95.