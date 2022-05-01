Watch
Storm coming Sunday

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 10:37 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 00:37:11-04

A stormy Sunday is on tap for northern and central Utah as a cool front moves in. Expect to see breezy conditions and a good chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. The storm moves away for Monday but another front moves in Tuesday giving a chance for more rain through Wednesday.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Scattered rain with isolated thunderstorms. Highs: Near 60.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

