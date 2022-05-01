Storm coming Sunday

A stormy Sunday is on tap for northern and central Utah as a cool front moves in. Expect to see breezy conditions and a good chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. The storm moves away for Monday but another front moves in Tuesday giving a chance for more rain through Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Scattered rain with isolated thunderstorms. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.