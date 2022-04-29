Storm moves in today; drying out & warming up this weekend

Here's the deal today:

Chilly AND Windy start to the day.

Pretty gusty across the state and the winds will stick around for the commute.

Then very light valley rain and mountain snow showers are possible in Northern Utah this morning. Scattered showers maybe a sprinkle or two.

The cooler temperatures will stick out more than the amount of rain/snow we get. Then wind and rain tapers off this afternoon.

It'll be much cooler (especially compared to the last couple of days).

Sunshine is back this afternoon and so is brisk sunshine!

This Weekend:

Drying out and warming up Saturday -- It'll be a pretty day!

Rain is back on Sunday - Mainly in the afternoon, a chance for thunderstorms.

We get a series of storms next week.