Storm preparation

Our next storm hits Sunday night through Monday morning. Strong winds across central and southern Utah on Sunday ahead of a cold front. The front sweeps across the state for Monday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. Snow levels will drop to the benches for Tuesday morning with a few showers on Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday Night: Showers after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Rain and cooler. Highs: Upper 40s.