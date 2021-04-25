Storm preparation

Watch
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 11:17:58-04

Our next storm hits Sunday night through Monday morning. Strong winds across central and southern Utah on Sunday ahead of a cold front. The front sweeps across the state for Monday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. Snow levels will drop to the benches for Tuesday morning with a few showers on Tuesday.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Sunday Night: Showers after midnight. Lows: Near 40.
Monday: Rain and cooler. Highs: Upper 40s.

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: Low 80s.
Sunday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.
Monday: Rain and cooler. Highs: Low 60s.

