Storm will bring some snow to Utah and scour out the valley inversions

SALT LAKE CITY — Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Still a bit hazy. Air Quality is Moderate Mandatory.

A fast-moving storm will bring rain turning to snow on Saturday, but accumulations in the valleys will be a trace to 1/2", while the Benches will see 1/2 inch to 1 inch.

Snow will taper off by early Sunday morning. Christmas Day will be sunny. Highs today near 50, and in the colder 30's Saturday through Christmas Day. Lows will be in the low 30s tonight and then low to mid-20s through Christmas Day.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy & hazy through the day. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Highs: Near 58.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Near 42.

