Storms will bring more heavy rain today, Flash flooding possible

High pressure will remain near the Four Corners today and then move over Utah this weekend. This will maintain monsoon moisture across most of the state for the remainder of this week and into the start of next week. Heavy rain will bring an increased chance of flash flooding to South Central Utah and the Capitol Reef area today. Northern Utah will dry out this weekend, before moisture moves back in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.

partly cloudy with a slight

Thursday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.