Strong cold storm to impact Utah on Monday

A potent storm will move into Utah and begin to change our weather by Monday afternoon. Expect increasing winds out of the South at 15-20 mph with locally higher gusts and areas of blowing gust on Monday. Rain showers will move into the state in the afternoon and begin to move southward by dinner time. Areas of rain showers will impact the evening commute but the change over to snow should be from around 8 p.m. or later. Snow will be heavy at times on Monday night and will accumulate in grassy locations. The mountains will be the big winners with this storm receiving 1- 2 feet in Northern Utah when this is all said and done by Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 15-20 mph with areas of blowing dust. Rain showers move in late in the day in Northern Utah and spread southward.

Monday Night: Breezy and wet. Rain showers move southward and change over to snow around 8-10 pm. Expect some areas with heavy snow rates that will decrease visibility. Lows around 32.

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers continue. Highs around 40.