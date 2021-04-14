Strong, downslope winds, plus rain & snow

It's going to be a windy, rainy, and even snowy for your Wednesday. Strong easterly downslope winds redeveloped overnight. Some areas along the northern Wasatch Front could exceed 70 mph gusts. Rain and snow showers develop in the morning and will be on and off for the next couple of days.

As a cold front pushes through, temperatures will feel much cooler this afternoon in northern Utah. There's a chance for thunderstorms. We reach the low 50s along the Wasatch Front, which is roughly 10 degrees below average. It'll be warm, dry and windy in southern Utah, as St. George peaks in the low 70s.

Rain could mix with snow down to the valley floors by early Thursday morning. Rain and tapers off by Friday.

