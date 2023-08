SALT LAKE CITY — Strong wind and heavy rains are in the forecast.

Hurricane Hilary is weakening but still strong winds and heavy rains will still impact much of Utah for the next few days.

St George:

Highs in the 80’s

Lows in the 70’s

Chance of T-storms next few days

Salt Lake City:

Highs in the 80’s

Lows in the 70’s

Chance oF T-storms next few days