Summer officially starts this weekend and it'll be hot and dry

SALT LAKE CITY — High pressure parked near the Four Corners area through the weekend will keep it hot. Isolated dry thunderstorms over the central & southern mountains could bring lightning and gusty winds today and tomorrow. A weak cold front will cross the state Sunday bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Father's Day.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday / Juneteenth: Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday / Father's Day: Sunny & cooler. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Slight chance of PM thunderstorms. Highs: Near 112.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

Saturday / Juneteenth: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 110.

Sunday / Father's Day: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Near 109.