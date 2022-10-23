Sunday's Forecast: Lake Effect Snow

LAKE EFFECT SNOW

A mixture of rain and snow is expected across most of the state for Sunday. Scattered showers will be around through most of the day and tapering off by Monday morning. Hard Freeze Warnings will be in place for Sunday night along the Wasatch Front through Central and Southeastern Utah. The storm moves away for Monday with another storm hitting Wednesday thru Thursday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Rain/Snow. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Lake effect snow with freezing temps. Lows: Near 30.

Monday: Partly sunny . Highs: Near 50.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy and colder. Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday Night: A few clouds and cold. Lows: Uper 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.