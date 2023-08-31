Watch Now
Sunny and dry today but big changes are coming!

Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 31, 2023
We're gearing up for some big changes! That pesky smoke is sticking around in Northern Utah, but it'll be officially out of here by later today.

There's plenty of sunshine to kick off your Thursday.

It'll be dry, breezy and warmer this afternoon as highs climb into the low to mid 90s across the Wasatch Front. It'll feel warmer than yesterday.

Moisture starts surging into the state today. A few isolated showers and storms pop up in Southern Utah this afternoon.

Moisture starts to surge north, which means Friday will look a lot different! Scattered showers and storms develop all across the state.

This will be the deal for the holiday weekend. Rain and storms will be on and off through Monday.

Sunday looks like the wettest day of the weekend for the Wasatch Front. This is when a cooler, fall-like storm moves in.

It'll drop highs to the low 70s on Labor Day!

