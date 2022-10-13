Sunny and pleasant day across Utah today!

We have another beautiful, warm October day in store for you. It's going to feel pleasant this afternoon with lots of sunshine all across the Beehive state.

Northern Utah will reach the low to mid-70s. We will climb to the mid-80s in St. George. This is still 5-10 degrees above our average.

Temperatures dip down to the low 50s across the Wasatch Front overnight. It's going to feel chilly to start the day. The jacket could be handy, but you won't need it for long.

Friday turns out to be another comfortable day!

High pressure keeps us warm and dry as we end the week and that continues for your Saturday and Sunday. It's going to be a great weekend to enjoy the fall color, take a bike ride or enjoy some time in your garden!

There could be a shift Sunday night into Monday with a chance for isolated showers in Southern Utah.