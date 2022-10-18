Watch Now
Sunny and splendid day, but prepare for an incoming storm

Posted at 5:48 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 07:48:31-04

If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, you're in for a treat since today will have similar conditions.

It's a chilly start to your Tuesday with temperatures ranging from the high-30s to 50 degrees in Northern Utah and in the high-40s to mid-50s in Southern Utah.

It'll be a sunny day today with highs in the mid-70s throughout Northern Utah and in the 80s in the South.

It may feel like a copy-and-paste day from yesterday!

Don't get used to the nice weather, however, because things start to change Wednesday.

Tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure will dominate Utah with a few cloud storms sweeping the state.

Thursday and Friday the weak cloud storm continues before things take a turn through the weekend.

Late Saturday afternoon, rain moves into Utah and it may mix into snow overnight into Sunday.

Utah's Weather Authority is tracking the upcoming storm - get daily weather updates on fox13now.com and watch live on FOX 13 News.

