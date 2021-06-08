Sunny, hot, and breezy weather has red flag warnings all across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Warm, dry and breezy weather will continue through the middle of the week and keep fire danger high. A dry cold front will cross the area on Thursday, bring significantly cooler temperatures. The break from the heat won't last long. A southwesterly flow will return for the rest of the week and bring more hot, dry weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & breezy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.