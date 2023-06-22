Sunny, warm day ahead!

Happy Thursday! We are gearing up for a really pretty day across the Beehive State!

There's a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon with temperatures climbing faster and higher than yesterday.

The Wasatch Front reaches the low 80s. This is just shy of what's normal for this time of the year.

In St. George, highs reach the mid-90s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

As an approaching storm off the coast of California inches closer, isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up across the higher terrain of Northeast Utah and Southwest Wyoming this afternoon.

There's a shift tomorrow. Friday is windy and warm with a chance for isolated showers in far northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming.

The weekend looks and feels good! High pressure brings back a warming trend.

It'll be sunny, warmer and dry for your Saturday and Sunday!