A trickle of tropical moisture remains over Utah today and tomorrow, with more isolated thunderstorms later in the week.

Temperatures remain hotter than average.

Over the mountains, each day, thunderstorms will pop up over the mountains in the afternoon and evenings each day this week. Be careful if you are climbing in the slot canyons, gulleys, and arroyos.

HIGH TEMPS

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday - 96

Tuesday - 98

Wednesday 100

ST. GEORGE

Monday - 104

Tuesday - 105

Wednesday - 106