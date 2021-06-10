Cooler temperatures Thursday, but they won't last long

SALT LAKE CITY — A strong, but dry front will move south across the area today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the far north, but will likely only bring gusty winds and dry lightning if they do pop up. Temperatures will drop significantly across the north, with more modest cooling across the south. Enjoy it while you can! It'll start to warm up again tomorrow with record heat likely again by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. West winds 15-25 mph. Afternoon temps: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & much cooler. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.