The calm in between storms

A nice break from the wet weather on Sunday. This will be short-lived as the next storm hits Monday afternoon bringing statewide precipitation through Tuesday.

Snow levels look to drop toward the benches for Tuesday morning. Mountains could potentially pick up 6-12" by Tuesday afternoon.

Colder temperatures are expected for the week as afternoon highs will only be in the 40s for Northern Utah Tuesday through Thursday. Sunny skies and warmer temps are expected by the end of the week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear Lows: Low 40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds, breezy and afternoon rain. Highs: Upper 50s